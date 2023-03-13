None can rival our democracy, can’t take ‘India not what it is’ narrative lightly: Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 13

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said no country in the world could rival Indian democracy and narratives suggesting “India was not what it was” could not be taken lightly.

The VP, who is also Rajya Sabha chairman, was making oblique references to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi who recently remarked in London that “Indian democracy had come undone.”

Top government ministers led by defence minister Rajnath Singh earlier today demanded Rahul Gandhi’s apology in both houses of Parliament, including the Rajya Sabha, of which Gandhi is not a member.

VP, in his address at a call on by the 76th batch of IRS officer trainees today, said no individual could claim the stature to run down the country.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the VP said, “When on a wrong premise, a narrative is set afloat to sell an idea to the world.... And India is not what it is, we cannot take such narratives lightly. And mind you, no individual in this country, can claim to have a status or stature to run down this country. We cannot allow it.”

Dhankhar said when the nation witnesses growth, challenges arise from within and outside.

“We have to neutralise these challenges. We cannot allow as committed nationalist Indians, anyone to taint, tarnish, damage our functional democracy, our institutions, our parliament.Where on earth do you find a judiciary that acts at lightning speed? Can we ever question the independence of our judiciary? Our Supreme Court is the finest court manned by gifted people,” the VP said, in a veiled rebuttal of Gandhi who recently alleged that the Indian judiciary and other institutions were compromised.

The Vice President however cautioned politicians against being in a reaction mode all the time.

“In Indian democracy, there will always be issues because the society is dynamic.We can’t be in reaction mode or adversarial mode. We have to be in resolution mode...

Look around and you’ll find, no country in the world can rival our democratic forces, democratic values,” said Dhankhar hours after the government had mounted a massive offensive against Gandhi, provoking leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to cite past chairmen rulings to challenge leader of the house Piyush Goyal’s demand of an apology from the Congress leader. Goyal had however not named Rahul Gandhi and had sufficed to say “a member of the other House.”

Kharge argued that a Lok Sabha MP could not be called into question in Rajya Sabha—a matter on which Dhankhar is to pronounce his ruling on Tuesday.

Kharge has demanded Goyal’s remarks on Gandhi be expunged on the basis of the past rulings.

The VP today added, “In my position, I am not a stakeholder in politics, but politicians must play their politics and must have full freedom, but when it comes to the nation and to constitutionalism, when it comes to the working of institutions, I cannot observe silence.”