Delhi Police question Nora Fatehi in extortion case linked to conman Sukesh

New Delhi, September 3
Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has questioned film actor Nora Fatehi in an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday.
Fatehi was summoned last week. She was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the EOW for hours on Friday and her statement was recorded, they said.
Chandrashekar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.
Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.
On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money-laundering case linked to Chandrashekar.
According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.
