Nora Fatehi quizzed in extortion case

New Delhi, September 15
Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was on Thursday questioned for nearly five hours by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for investigation in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.
This was the second time that she was summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, they said.
Fatehi was questioned alongside Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar. Irani was quizzed on Wednesday too along with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the case, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine