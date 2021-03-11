Nordic Summit: Parleys focus on spurring growth

New Delhi, May 4



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts from Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark on Wednesday pledged to deepen cooperation between the five Nordic countries and India.

At the second India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen, they focused their discussions on key issues related to international peace and security, including the conflict in Ukraine, multilateral cooperation, green transition and climate change, blue economy, innovation and digitalisation.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed the importance of free trade as a driver for achieving inclusive growth and realising the Sustainable Development Goals.

As was the case with joint statements with Germany and Denmark, India did not join the Nordic countries in their condemnation of Russia. But India and the five countries expressed their serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The Prime Ministers saw opportunities for increased cooperation in the Arctic on polar research, climate and environmental issues. They agreed that a strong partnership between India and Nordic countries could help promote innovation, economic growth, climate-friendly solutions and mutually beneficial trade and investments.

India and the Nordic countries affirmed their support for a rules-based international order and for multilateral institutions and their commitment to work towards making them more inclusive, transparent and accountable with the aim of addressing global challenges more effectively.

This included working towards the reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council, to make it more effective, transparent and accountable. They also discussed the reform of the World Trade Organisation as well as strengthening collaboration on global health issues, including pandemic preparedness and response. The Nordic countries reiterated their support for India’s Permanent Membership of a reformed and expanded Security Council.

Ahead of the summit, PM Modi on Wednesday met PMs from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland. He had already met the host and PM of Denmark on Tuesday. Modi met his Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson in Copenhagen to take stock of the Joint Action Plan and the Lead IT initiative they had agreed upon in the previous summit meeting. Discussions also took place on regional and global developments, said an MEA release. — TNS

