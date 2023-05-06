Normal to below-normal rains in South Asia this year: Word Meteorological Department

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Normal to below-normal rainfall is likely during the southwest monsoon season (June-September) over most parts of South Asia, according to the Word Meteorological Department (WMO).

This has also been backed by the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF).

Notably, the southwest monsoon dominates life in much of South Asia, including India, and has an all-pervading influence on the socio-economic fabric of the region and thus on national economies.

Southwest monsoon accounts for 70-80 per cent of the annual rainfall in most parts of the region (except Sri Lanka and south-eastern India), which is home to about one-fourth of the world’s population. The WMO said variability of monsoon rainfall, both in amount and distribution, often results in severe droughts or floods, with large-scale impacts in terms of agricultural production and food security.

“Below-normal rainfall is likely over some areas in northwest, central and north-eastern parts of the region, while above-normal rainfall is likely over far northern and northwest parts of the region as well as parts of eastern and southern regions of South Asia, according to the outlook issued at the 25th session of the SASCOF,” said the WMO.