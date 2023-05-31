Norms not met, 40 medical colleges lose recognition

PTI

New Delhi, May 30

Around 40 medical colleges across the country have lost recognition over the past two months allegedly for not following standards set by the National Medical Commission, official sources said today.

About 100 more medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and West Bengal may also face similar action, they said. During inspections, the colleges were not found to be complying with norms related to CCTV cameras, Aadhaar biometric attendance and faculty rolls, an official source said. There is an increase of 69 per cent in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 654 as of now, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had told the Rajya Sabha in February.