Norms tweaked, retd officers making classified data public to lose pension

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 20

The government, through a notification dated July 6, has introduced stringent measures to prevent retired bureaucrats from disclosing classified information, with the possibility of facing severe consequences.

In the notification, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said that if bureaucrats reveal confidential information after retirement, it may result in the termination of their pension and other associated benefits.

The decision to implement these rules comes in response to numerous instances where retired IAS, IPS and IFS officers have made sensational disclosures in their books, revealing information that should not be in the public domain, officials in the department said.

To curb such practices, the Central Government has devised a set of strict regulations known as the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement-Benefits) Amendment Rules, 2023, and notified these in the Gazette of India.

According to Rule 3(1), retired All India Service officers will only receive their pension if they maintain good conduct. “Rule 3(2) states that if a pensioner is convicted of a serious offence or found guilty of misconduct after retirement, the Central Government has the authority to indefinitely suspend pension,” it said.

The severity of the offence committed by the retired officer will be determined by the government, which must seek advice from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) before taking any action to suspend or terminate the pension, it further said. The notification also stresses that individuals, who have worked in intelligence departments must obtain permission from the head of the organisation before disclosing any information publicly. “Sub-rule (4) of Rule 6(a) prohibits members of the All India Services who have served in security agencies or intelligence departments from making any publication without prior permission,” it said, while providing a stipulated form to take such permission.

Checking sensational disclosures in books

