North-East poll results today; BJP eyes expansion, Left-Congress revival

New Delhi, March 1

Results to the high-stakes elections in Northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will be out on Thursday, indicating the direction the wind will blow in the months to come, with six more states going to the polls this year.

Exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the BJP and allies in Tripura and Nagaland and a hung assembly in Meghalaya, where BJP’s ally in the erstwhile assembly, the National People’s Party, is projected to emerge as the single largest party. Ahead of the result day, chairman of BJP’s North-East Democratic Alliance Himanta Biswa Sarma has already proclaimed that the BJP will form the government in all three states.

Even NPP chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has said elections is one thing but government formation is quite another, indicating he may not think twice before allying with the BJP should push come to shove in the results tomorrow.

Even in 2018, despite the Congress emerging as the largest party in Meghalaya with 21 out of the 60 Assembly seats, the NPP played the lead in stitching the ruling coalition of which the BJP, with its two MLAs, became a part.

The BJP and ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, which unseated a 25-year-old Left government in Tripura in 2018, are eyeing a comeback in the state. In Nagaland, exit polls have predicted the return of the BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which are part of the outgoing ruling coalition. It remains to be seen if the TMC, a new player in Meghalaya, can stop the BJP in its tracks in the state, whether the Left will regain old traction in Tripura and whether the new tribal force, Tipra Motha, will play kingmaker in Tripura, where 20 of the 60 seats are reserved for STs.

