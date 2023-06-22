Not asking India, other countries to choose between US, China: Pentagon

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 21

A top US Pentagon official, while talking about strengthening the India-US ties on the military and technology front, said, “We’re not asking countries to choose between us and China.” Pentagon’s Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters at a briefing in the US, “We do not seek conflict with China. We seek to encourage competition in a healthy and safe way... we’re not asking countries to choose sides here.”

Raise human rights with Modi: 70 US lawmakers to Biden New Delhi: US Representative Pramila Jayapal and Senator Chris Van Hollen (both Democrats) led a bicameral letter with over 70 of their colleagues, urging US President Joe Biden to discuss the need to protect human rights and democratic values in India as he meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. TNS

On being asked if anything had been promised to India on military equipment, Singh said, “I am not going to get ahead of any announcement that might come from the White House.” On being asked how much of China would be discussed, Singh sidestepped the query saying, “It is best answered by the US State Department or PM Modi's office.”

The US also drew a fine line to differentiate between Turkiye and India for purchasing Russian missile system S-400.