New Delhi, March 3

The Tamil Nadu Government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it was not completely opposed to allowing the RSS march and public meetings across the state on March 5.

A Bench led by Justice V Ramasubramanian posted the matter for hearing on March 17 after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government that the state needed time to come up with a list of routes for the march.