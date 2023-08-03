‘Modi surname' remark: Not guilty, won’t apologise, says Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 2

Asserting that he was not guilty of criminal defamation for his ‘Modi surname' remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that he will not apologise for his comments for which he has been convicted and sentenced to two-year imprisonment by a Surat court.

"The petitioner has always maintained that he is not guilty of offence and that the conviction is unsustainable and if he had to apologise and compound the offence, he would have done it much earlier", Gandhi said in his rejoinder. "Using the criminal process and the consequences under the Representation of Peoples' Act to arm twist the petitioner into apologising for no fault, is gross abuse of the judicial process,” he said.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Supreme Court