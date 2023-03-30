Not in hurry: CEC on Wayanad byelection

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Noting that the poll panel has six months to hold a byelection for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency, which became vacant following disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar today asserted that the poll commission was “not in a hurry, as the trial court had given him (Rahul) one month to file an appeal”.

The CEC said the poll panel had taken decisions on vacancies that have occurred till February.

“There is no hurry, we will wait. There is no urgency to do it before exhausting that particular remedy, which the trial court had accorded to Rahul. We will take a call after that,” the CEC said, adding that the vacancy in the Wayanad parliamentary constituency was notified on March 23 this year and as per the law, a bypoll has to be conducted within six months. Kumar said according to the law, if the remainder of the term was less than one year, then the election would not be held.

The CEC, however, said in the case of Wayanad, the remainder of the term was currently more than a year.

‘Looking into issue of AAP’s national status’

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said the poll panel was looking into the issue relating to according national status to the Aam Aadmi Party. “It is under review... We will soon come back to you,” the Chief Election Commissioner said in response to a question at a press conference here.