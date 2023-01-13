Not interested in 'mini' trade pact: Goyal at Indo-US forum

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

The Indo-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) ministerial meeting ended in Washington late on Wednesday without any breakthrough, with a joint statement acknowledging that both sides were stuck on specific trade issues enumerated at the previous meeting in 2021.

The two co-chairs of the TPF, Commerce Minister Piyush Goel and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, urged that “work be maintained to advance those issues towards resolution, with regular stock-taking of progress by the ministers and their senior officials”.

Speaking after the meet, Goyal said India was not interested any longer in the “mini” trade deal once discussed during the Trump presidency and noted that the Biden administration was not interested in negotiating on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). During the Trump era, Goyal had said the “mini trade deal was just one phone call away from finalisation”.

Despite the joint statement indicating lack of progress on several issues, including agriculture, digital trade, electronic payment systems, pricing issues for cardiac stents and knee implants, Goyal said the TPF meeting was productive. “There are market access issues that don’t come into the TPF in terms of the detailing. Both Tai and I decided that we should leave those details for the officials to work on and continuously expand,” he said.

Therefore, both sides decided to focus instead on greater market access, ease of doing business, greater trading, investment and business in existing areas, with Goyal mentioning semiconductors and defence production in the country as India’s key priorities. However, there are stumbling blocks because India is yet to tailor to US satisfaction its IP (intellectual property) regime, especially the treatment of business confidential information related to patents, procedures for patent application and streamlining of trademark infringement investigations. Goyal also pushed back at US fixation on IP issues, stating that “unlike other countries, we do not steal technology. We allow you to maintain the sanctity of your technology. We allow you to keep your technology with you. We don’t demand technology transfer.”

India’s interest in restoration of its beneficiary status under the US Generalised System of Preferences is also some way away from closure, with the US merely noting that “this could be considered as warranted in relation to the eligibility criteria determined by the US Congress”.