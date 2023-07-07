Not sure if diplomats should comment, MEA on US envoy 'praying for peace in Manipur'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti’s observations on the Manipur violence have met with disapproval by the Ministry of External Affairs here.

On a visit to Kolkata, the recently-appointed US Ambassador on the Manipur violence said he prayed for peace in the state and offered American assistance in any possible way.

“I think we would also see peace there. Agencies, local governments and security forces are working on it. I am not sure if foreign diplomats would usually comment on internal developments in India,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

He made the observations before checking for the veracity of the Garcetti video.

The US envoy was quoted as stating, “I don't think it's about strategic concerns, it's about human concerns. You don't have to be an Indian to care when children or individuals die in this sort of violence. We know peace as a precedent for so many good things. There has been so much progress in the Northeast and the East.”

“We stand ready to assist in any ways if asked. We know it's an Indian matter and we pray for that peace and that it may come quickly. Because we can bring more collaboration, more projects, more investment if that peace is in place.”