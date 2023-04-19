Not switching party, says NCP's Ajit Pawar

New Delhi: NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday denied speculation that he was planning to move to the BJP with his supporters. He accused the media of spreading rumours. “I am with the NCP and I will stay with the NCP,” Ajit said, running down the talk of a rift in the NCP and Maharashtra’s Opposition alliance. TNS
India, Israel to discuss free trade agreement
New Delhi: “India and Israel will discuss a free trade agreement which should be as wide as possible to enable more trade as it brings people together,” said Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry MK Nir Barkat on Tuesday. He said both sides would have to focus on complementary areas for the proposed deal. TNS
INX Media case: ED attaches Karti's assets
New Delhi: The ED has issued a provisional attachment order under the PMLA to seize four properties worth Rs 11.04 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case.
