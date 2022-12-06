Noted economist, former Union minister Yoginder Alagh passes away

Ahmedabad, December 6

Noted economist and former Union minister Yoginder K Alagh passed away here on Tuesday after prolonged illness, his family said.

Alagh (83) was an emeritus professor at the Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research here and was not keeping well for some time, his son Munish Alagh said.

YK Alagh was born in Chakwal in present-day Pakistan in 1939 and studied at the University of Rajasthan. He had a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

He was also a former vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. He was Union minister of state for Planning and Programme Implementation, Science and Technology and Power during 1996-98.