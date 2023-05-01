Nothing but ‘JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto’: Congress on BJP’s Karnataka polls manifesto

PTI

New Delhi, May 1

The Congress on Monday called the BJP’s manifesto for the Karnataka polls a “JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto” and asserted that people will vote out the party.

In its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls released on Monday, the ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka. It also promised to provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families—one each during the months of ‘Yugadi’, ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ and ‘Deepavali’.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Modi govt has tripled the price of LPG cylinder in the last 9 years. Last election in UP, BJP promised 2 free cylinders in a year. Today in Karnataka, JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto has promised 3 free cylinders in a year.People are fed up of price rise, BJP’s lies and their bogus jumlas!” On May 10, it is the Congress’ guarantee that people of Karnataka will vote out the BJP, he said on Twitter.

Voting will take place in the state on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.