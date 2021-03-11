Notice to Centre on decline in desi cow population

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and states on a petition seeking steps to educate farmers and livestock owners about benefits of indigenous cattle and long-term harmful effects and un-sustainability of rearing exotic/crossbred cattle.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana issued notice on a petition by Divya Reddy — an indigenous cattle conservationist and founder of a gaushala called Klimom Wellness and Farms having over 250 Gir cows — who submitted that indigenous breeds have been reared in India for thousands of years and have always been an integral part of our traditions and culture.

“Over the past few decades, India’s single-minded pursuit of increasing milk production has resulted in a steady decline in the population of its indigenous breeds with a simultaneous manifold increase in the number of exotic/crossbreeds, as evidenced by a bare perusal of the various livestock censuses issued by the Central government from time to time,” the petitioner submitted.