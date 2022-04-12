Notice to Centre on plea for easy adoption

New Delhi, April 11
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a petition seeking to simplify the process for child adoption after the petitioner pointed out that only 4,000 adoptions took place annually even as there were 3 crore orphan children in the country.
A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud asked the Centre to respond to the plea by “The Temple of Healing”, saying despite its representations to Ministry of Women and Child Development, nothing has been done. —
