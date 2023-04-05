Notice to govt on plea against CAT selections

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued notice to the Centre and others on a petition challenging the ongoing recruitment process of judicial members for the 19 Central Administrative Tribunals (CATs) across the country.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on March 29 asked the respondents to file their replies, and posted the matter for further hearing on April 10. Petitioner Rajinder Singh Dogra, Additional Advocate General of Himachal Pradesh, has challenged the internal shortlisting criteria fixed by the search-cum-selection committee, formed by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, which said advocates above the age of 57 years were ineligible for appointment as CAT judicial members.