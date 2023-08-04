Notices against Chadha, O'Brien referred to privileges committee

New Delhi, August 3
Two notices given under the Rule 188 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha — one each against TMC leader Derek O'Brien and AAP’s Raghav Chadha — have been referred to the committee of privileges by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for “examination, investigation and report”.
