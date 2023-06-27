Now, apply for higher pension till July 11

PTI

NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO has extended the deadline for filing applications to opt for a higher pension till July 11. Earlier, it was extended from May 3 to June 26.

NSA visits Oman to boost relations

New Delhi: NSA Ajit Doval paid an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Monday to boost bilateral ties. During his visit, the NSA called on Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and delivered a personal message of greetings from PM Modi. TNS

Govt to root out drugs from India: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a video message on Monday asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was committed to eradicating drug menace from India. He said this on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse. TNS

PM to flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to MP on June 27 during which he will flag off five Vande Bharat trains. Inauguration of the Vande Bharat service will also see introduction of the swanky train for the first time in Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. TNS