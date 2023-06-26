Now, Gauhati High Court stays WFI elections

PTI

Guwahati, June 25

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, delayed several times, were stalled yet again with the Gauhati High Court on Sunday staying the July 11 polls on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association.

The latter, in its petition filed against the WFI, IOA ad-hoc panel and the Sports Ministry, said though it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was not granted recognition.

The state unit claimed the then WFI executive committee had made recommendation for its affiliation at the Federations’ General Council in Gonda on November 15, 2014, but it was denied recognition.

The IOA ad-hoc panel had fixed June 25 as the last date for receiving the names for the electoral college while the elections were fixed for July 11.