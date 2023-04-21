Now, Pilot joins BJP MP’s dharna for ‘justice’

- In an embarrassment to the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, party leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday visited the protest site in Jaipur where BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena is sitting on a dharna with the family of a man who died by suicide
- Pilot called for ‘visible justice’ to the family without delay
- Ramprasad (38) hanged himself on Monday in a godown over an alleged land dispute
- He accused Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi and a few others of creating problems for his family in connection with the land dispute and blamed them for his extreme step
- Pilot, involved in a tussle for power with CM Ashok Gehlot, demanded an impartial probe
