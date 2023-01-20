Now, women's commission chief dragged by 'drunk' driver in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 19

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday alleged that she was molested by an inebriated man and dragged by his car for a few metres outside AIIMS with her hand stuck in the vehicle’s window as he drove.

The accused, who has been identified as 47-year-old Harish Chandra, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. He has been booked under Sections 323, 341, 509 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The incident has once again raised questions over the safety of women in the national capital. The DCW chief said she could have been killed just like Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old who died after being dragged for several kilometres by a car.

Elaborating on the incident, Maliwal said she was standing at a bus stop around 3 am as part of an experiment to get a reality check on women’s safety. “A man first asked me to get into his car. After I refused, he went away. After 10 minutes, he returned and made obscene hand gestures. When I went to reprimand him, he rolled up the window of his car and my hand got stuck in it. Instead of stopping the car, he accelerated. If the DCW chief isn’t safe in Delhi, one can imagine how unsafe it is for the women,” she said.

“We observed several dark spots in different areas during the inspection and will be issuing notices to authorities concerned,” she said.

