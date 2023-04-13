NSA proceedings over dues against SP leader quashed

New Delhi, April 12

The Supreme Court has quashed the proceedings under the National Security Act (NSA) against a Samajwadi Party leader in UP in a revenue dues matter and pulled up the state government for “non-application of mind” and “improper exercise” of jurisdiction.

“Is this a case for NSA? ... This is a case of non-application of mind and improper exercise of jurisdiction. We quash the proceedings under the NSA and direct that the petitioner be set at liberty,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said, ordering the forthwith release of petitioner Yusuf Malik.

“Amazed” at the exercise of powers under the NSA in April last year against Malik in a dispute over revenue dues of a property in Moradabad, the Bench said that’s why allegations of political vendetta cropped up.

The top court took note of the fact that Malik was already on bail in two cases on the basis of which the police moved an application for initiation of NSA proceedings against him.

Malik alleged he had been implicated in ‘false’ cases and the detention order was passed against him by invoking the NSA with mala fide intention to keep him in jail indefinitely.