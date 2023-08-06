NUH FLARE-UP: At ground zero, ‘outsiders’ blamed for driving wedge

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Nuh, August 5

Upset over the July 31 communal clashes, Hindu families in villages dominated by their community are seething with anger over “outsiders” vitiating the otherwise peaceful atmosphere of their area. Equally critical of the VHP’s ‘shobha yatra’, they maintain hardly any locals from their community took part in the yatra.

“All those in the yatra came from all over the state and converged on the Nalhar temple. We have not understood the exact purpose of holding this annual yatra, which only began three years ago,” says Lokesh of Chhapera village, 8 km from Nuh city. While these families question the rationale behind choosing Nuh for the yatra, which could have been held in any other district of the state, they blame the outsiders for the ongoing tension.

“Both communities have lived together peacefully. When outsiders come to the district, anti-social elements use this as an opportunity to create mischief. This is exactly what happened that day. We have family relations with Muslims. Outsiders come for a day and strain these by trying to create a wedge,” says Hemraj, sarpanch of Duvalu village.

There is anger against the administration for failing to manage the yatra, as also against the government for not reining in cow vigilante Monu Manesar. “The government can easily arrest him if there is intent. Whatever happened was unfortunate and Manesar’s videos were the trigger. Even now, it is not too late and the government should arrest him,” says Ram Karan, a former sarpanch of Chhapera village.

While Om Prakash of Mehlawas says the communal clash could have been averted even if one side had exercised restraint, Ravinder Kumar feels the Hindus of Nuh do not need yatras and outsiders to manage their temples. The villagers were unanimous in their opinion that trouble would not have brewed had the outsiders not been allowed to have a free run.

