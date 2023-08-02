 Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana, plainclothes cops deployed : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana, plainclothes cops deployed

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana, plainclothes cops deployed

Checking is also being conducted in areas along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to keep an eye on anarchic elements

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana, plainclothes cops deployed

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Saharanpur (UP), August 2

An alert has been sounded in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana in the wake of communal violence in the neighbouring state, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Checking is also being conducted in areas along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to keep an eye on anarchic elements, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, Ajay Kumar Sahni told PTI.

Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday. People also blocked a road and downed shutters over the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh a day earlier.

Six people have died so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.

An alert has been issued in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of the Saharanpur division, he said.

Checking is being conducted in all areas adjoining Haryana and policemen in plain clothes have also been deployed in these districts, he added.

“Continuous checking is going on at the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border and the police of both states are coordinating with each other,” Sahni said.

On Monday, mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday. Prohibitory orders were clamped in the adjoining districts.

#Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

2
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

3
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

4
Patiala

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

7
Haryana

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh

8
Haryana

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

9
Himachal

Weatherman warns of landslips, mudflows in Himachal, heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana

10
Haryana

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 sites in region, seizes incriminating data

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

Top News

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspe...

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court tells central, state govts to ensure there's no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech

Refuses to stop VHP's protest marches

Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar seeks 4 more companies of central forces, says people behind unrest will not be spared

Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar seeks 4 more companies of central forces, says people behind unrest will not be spared

Khattar said 116 people were arrested and 90 detained since ...

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler’s anticipatory bail plea

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Special Judge Vikas Dhull reserves the order after hearing a...


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh: Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Criteria fulfilled, Punjab FC to join Indian Super League as 12th team

Chandigarh: Conjunctivitis surge alarms experts, authorities cautious

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

1997 Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court orders de-sealing of cinema premises

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims’ kin

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Man stabbed to death over Rs 3,000 in busy market in South Delhi’s Tigri area

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons