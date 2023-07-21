Number of Indians seeking jobs abroad increases, around 1,000 ECs issued every day

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 21

The number of people looking for employment abroad is increasing and so is the number of those who managed to migrate to Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries through illegal agents, according to data provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Parliament.

Responding to a query on the number of people who migrated to ECR countries through illegal agents in 2020, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in a written reply said 166 complaints regarding migration to ECR countries were received in 2020. The number came down to 139 in 2021 but increased again to 297 in 2022. This year, till June, 47 complaints have been received.

In May, Punjab Police’s Bureau of Investigation had also formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate all human trafficking cases in the state.

This after reports that a “number of women were trafficked from India to other countries in the Middle East, primarily on the pretext of providing decent employment and salary but these women were held captive and left to struggle for survival and starvation”.

Number of ECs increase

Since its inception in 2015 till June 2023, as many as 40,03,592 Emigration Clearances have been issued through the eMigrate portal—the “comprehensive online system developed to facilitate safe and legal migration of Indian workers to 18 ECR countries”.

Around 1,000 ECs are being processed daily by the 14 Protector of Emigrants offices across the country, Jaishankar said.

There are around 2,000 active RAs and around 2 lakh FEs registered in the portal.

“The eMigrate portal is fully operational since its launch in 2015 and provides for registration of Recruitment Agents (RAs), Foreign Employers (FEs) and issue of Emigration Clearance (EC) to prospective emigrants.

“The initiative was conceptualised to make the emigration process transparent and also to address various complaints. At present, approximately 1,000 ECs are processed daily by the 14 Protector of Emigrants offices across the country,” he said.

ECR countries

The Ministry maintains records of migrant workers who migrate to 18 countries through the eMigrate portal.

ECR countries are Libya, Kuwait, Oman, Lebanon, Sudan, the UAE, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Brunei, Malaysia, Syria, Thailand, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Launched in 2015, India’s eMigrate portal regulates the recruitment of ECR passport holders going to ECR countries and "ensures that no one is cheated by illegal agents through exorbitant charges and fake job promises".

Emigrate portal works through registered recruitment agents and registered foreign employers.

The MEA had also been issuing warnings to unregistered agencies not to recruit ECR passport holders for ECR category countries.

Such activities are in violation of the Emigration Act, 1983, and amount to human trafficking, which is a punishable criminal offence.

“Anyone taking the services of illegal agents to ECR countries may face problems such as non-payment of salary, not being provided the promised jobs, physical and mental torture, and sometimes sexual harassment. The MEA has advised those seeking to migrate to ECR countries to take the services of only recruitment agents registered with the Protector General of Emigrants,” according to the statement.

Illegal agents

As many as 2,548 illegal agents have been listed on the eMigrate portal.

The Ministry has also put some Foreign Employers in the Pre-Approval Category (PAC) list based on complaints related to harassment, illegal recruitment, non-payment of salary, etc.

“On the basis of such complaints received from Indian migrant workers who are duped by illegal agents/employers abroad, Indian Missions/Posts concerned take up the matter with the local authorities to provide necessary assistance and repatriate them to India on need basis.

“The government accords highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad. The ministry has been making constant efforts to educate migrant workers about the perils of illegal channels,” the Centre says.

ECR and non-ECR

Persons whose passports have been endorsed as ‘Emigration Check Required’ (ECR) are required to obtain emigration clearance from the POE office before travelling abroad for taking up overseas employment.

The Emigration Act, 1983, regulates emigration of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers as well as certain professionals such as ‘nurses’, for employment in 18 specified countries.