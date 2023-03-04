Nurse extradited to Australia charged with murder

Cairns (Australia), March 3

An Indian national who was extradited from his homeland this week appeared in an Australian court on Friday was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found on an Australian beach more than four years ago.

Rajwinder Singh, 38, appeared from a police cell by a video link in the Cairns Magistrates Court in Queensland state to face a single count of murder.

Singh did not enter a plea. But he has previously denied in media interviews killing Toyah Cordingley, 24, as she walked her dog on Wanghetti Beach in October 2018.

Prosecutors told Magistrate Cathy McLennan they would provide the defence with a brief of evidence by April 14. — AP