Nursery student raped in Bhopal school bus

Bhopal, September 13
A three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student was raped allegedly by her school bus driver inside the vehicle in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, a police official said on Tuesday.
The police have arrested the bus driver and a woman attendant who, according to the child's parents, was present inside the vehicle at the time of the crime last Thursday (September 8). The Bhopal district administration has demolished the "illegal" house of the accused driver on directives of authorities, the official said.
