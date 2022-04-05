Nursing Council goes to cops against publishers of book justifying dowry

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 5

The Indian Nursing Council on Tuesday filed a police complaint against the publisher and author of “Family and Marriage”, the book whose passages went viral on social media yesterday for justifying dowry.

The cover page of the book carries an acknowledgment from the Indian Nursing Council.

The Council, in its police complaint today, sought action against author TK Indrani and Jaypee Brother Medical Publishers alleging that both “unauthorisedly used the Council’s name on the cover page by writing—as per Indian Nursing Council syllabus”.

The Council said it was empowered under the INC Act 1947 to frame regulation and prescribe the syllabus to be followed by all nursing colleges.

“The syllabus prescribed by INC is available on our website. Our syllabus does not in any way endorse any view that has been expressed in the above textbook. The INC never endorses any publication or author and never allows any author to use its name. The act of using the INC name is an attempt by the author and the publisher to misuse the Council’s name for the sale of the book. The book has defamed the INC. It is requested that necessary action be taken as per law against the publication house and author. Action may also be taken against them for corrupting the minds of young students by teaching regressive and illegal acts prohibited under Indian law. The said act if not punished can give rise to the heinous crime against women in the name of dowry,” the INC complaint says.

A passage from the Book, headlined “Merits of Dowry”, lists pros of the dowry system, criminalised by law, as reported by The Tribune on Monday.

“Ugly looking girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys.... There are certain merits and advantages of the dowry system—dowry is helpful in establishing new households; the girl receives a share of the parental property as dowry; because of the burden of dowry, many parents have started educating their girls. When the girls are educated or even employed, the demand for dowry will be less. Thus it is an indirect advantage,” reads the passage.