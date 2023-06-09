Obtain required credits, get degree: UGC panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

A student may be considered to have cleared a study programme and become eligible for the award of a qualification, including a certificate, diploma or degree, once the required number of credits have been earned irrespective of the minimum duration of the programme, a UGC panel has recommended.

This is the one of the recommendations of an expert committee formed on the initiative of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the National Credit Accumulation and Transfer Framework for both Vocational and General Education.

