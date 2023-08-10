 Of Kalavati, scams & contrasts: Amit Shah's Lok Sabha address raises heat in poll year : The Tribune India

  Of Kalavati, scams & contrasts: Amit Shah's Lok Sabha address raises heat in poll year

Of Kalavati, scams & contrasts: Amit Shah's Lok Sabha address raises heat in poll year

Shah digs into recent history to back his case focusing on two confidence motions of Congress-led times and one of NDA-led times

Of Kalavati, scams & contrasts: Amit Shah's Lok Sabha address raises heat in poll year

Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 10

The ruling BJP’s principal poll strategist, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday peppered his Lok Sabha address with facts on internal security, nuggets from Indian political history and swipes at the newly rechristened opposition INDIA alliance to raise political heat in a crucial election year.

Save Manipur which commanded generous portions of Shah’s time and expectedly so, given over 90 days of unabated ethnic violence, the home minister used his intervention in the no-confidence motion debate to describe the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA as two contrasting forces — one which sacrifices power for principled politics and another which trades MPs to stay in power.

Shah dug into recent history to back his case focusing on two confidence motions of Congress-led times and one of NDA-led times.

His reference was to the 1993 no-trust vote which then PM PV Narasimha Rao won but only at the cost of inviting ignominy in the JMM bribery scam and the 2008 trust vote which then PM Manmohan Singh won amid accusations of bribing BJP MPs.

“And then there was the 1999 no-confidence motion which BJP’s Atal Behari Vajpayee, then prime minister, lost by just one vote. We could also have done what Congress did. But we chose to sacrifice power for principles. Real character of parties is revealed during crisis. On the one hand is the UPA which can spend crores to capture power by hook or by crook and on the other is the NDA which is in politics to establish and further principles,” said Shah as he repeated PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Corruption, Dynasty, Appeasement, Quit India’ call.

In another political salvo at rivals, Shah said they had no option but to change their name from the UPA to a new one.

Listing 19 scams in the name of INDIA alliance partners to paint the opposition as a “corrupt force as stated by the PM”, Shah said, “I counted Rs 12 lakh crore worth of scams in their name and then I stopped. How can they go to the market with such low credibility? Obviously, a bankrupt firm has to rebrand itself and so they did. They had no other option,” said BJP’s key election strategist credited with the 2014 and 2019 UP performance with the party, along with the allies, bagging most of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats.

In a third political point against the opposition, Shah targeted Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress chief, who targeted the government as the first opposition speaker on Wednesday.

“A certain leader here has had 13 political launches, all failed. I witnessed one launch where he spoke of a poor woman Kalavati at whose humble tenement he had food. After he met Kalavati his government was in power for six years. I want to know what he did for Kalavati. Kalavati was given rations, house, toilet, health cover and water connection by the Narendra Modi government. The opposition may lack confidence in the government but people don’t. Even Kalavati has confidence in the Modi government,” said Shah amid applause from the treasury benches.

The minister also attacked NCP founder Sharad Pawar to counter the opposition charge that the ruling BJP had destroyed institutions and was destabilising opposition-ruled states.

“The first government to be destabilised in Maharashtra was that of the Congress led by Vasantdada Patil. Sharad Pawar became CM with the help of Bharatiya Jana Sangh,” said Shah inviting sharp reactions from Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, who is a third-time Lok Sabha MP from Baramati.

