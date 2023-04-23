Official dies after being hit by helicopter’s tail rotor at Kedarnath

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand), April 23
An official of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) died on Sunday after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Kedarnath.
The incident occurred at the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said.
Amit Saini sustained severe neck injuries after being hit by the helicopter’s tail rotor and died on the spot, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told reporters.
Saini was part of a UCADA team that had visited the helipad to inspect the arrangements for the heli-services to the Himalayan temple, which is scheduled to open on April 25.
Intermittent snowfall continues in Kedarnath.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...
Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?
While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...
Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
CM says AAP government is committed to maintain law and orde...
Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal’s detention
NSA Ajit Doval on March 30 discussed heightened pro-Khalista...
'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest
Was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launche...