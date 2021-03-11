Olympics, Asian Games medal winners to be appointed in UP government: Cabinet

A committee under the chief secretary will select these sportspersons, UP’s Finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said

Olympics, Asian Games medal winners to be appointed in UP government: Cabinet

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (R) and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. PTI

PTI

Lucknow, May 10

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to appoint international sports medal winners, including those who won them in Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, on 24 posts in nine departments of the state.

The state cabinet also gave its consent to hold the session of the UP Legislature from May 23.

Briefing reporters here, UP’s Finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, “The sportspersons, who have a domicile of Uttar Pradesh, and have won medals in international sports events, will be posted on gazetted posts on 24 posts in nine departments”.

A committee under the chief secretary will select these sportspersons, the minister said.

This will help in developing a sports culture in the state, he said.

The nine departments where these appointments will be made are rural development, secondary education, basic education, home department, panchayati raj department, youth welfare department, transport department, forest department, and revenue department.” Girish Chandra Yadav, minister of state (independent charge) Sports and Youth Welfare, called the step “historic”.

“This will help promote sports in the state, and will give a boost to the sportspersons. The medal winners of the Paralympic Games are also covered under the decision. Similar scheme is currently operational in other states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar,” he said.

Yadav said the decision will be implemented by September 1, 2022.

The posts been kept outside the ambit of the Public Service Commission by the department of Personnel, the government said in a statement here.

Khanna also said the session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will commence on May 23 and its duration will be decided by the business advisory committee.

In all, 13 proposals were cleared by the UP Cabinet.

Khanna told reporters that Ajay Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the new Advocate General of UP.

Mishra started practising at the Allahabad High Court in 1981, and for the past 10 years, he is practising at the Supreme Court.

In 1995, he became the youngest additional advocate general of the state.

The state Cabinet also gave its approval to the Operation and Management Agreement signed with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development, operation, and management of smaller airports in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Muirpur (Sonbhadra).

“Under the MoU signed with the AAI, we will give Rs 7 crore per airport to them. The MoU is for 30 years,” Khanna said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

2
Chandigarh

2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali

3
Punjab

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

4
Punjab

Protesting patwaris end strike in Punjab

5
Punjab

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

6
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea

7
Nation

Archaeological Survey of India's silence on Taj petition worries scholars

8
J & K

Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84

9
Punjab

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court orders continuation of interim protection to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Don't Miss

View All
Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office
Punjab

Pingalwara's Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Cultivate baby corn for crop diversification: Punjab Agricultural University expert
Ludhiana

Cultivate baby corn for crop diversification: PAU expert

Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Who are the four people Shehnaaz Gill follows on Twitter and why Sidharth Shukla is one name among them
Entertainment

Who are the four people Shehnaaz Gill follows on Twitter and why Sidharth Shukla is one name among them

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Top News

Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance: Supreme Court asks Centre

Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance: Supreme Court asks Centre

Seeks government's reply on protecting citizens from seditio...

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali

CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials

Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing Headquarter

Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters

Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon

Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...

Charges framed against Hurriyat leader, 7 others for selling Pakistani MBBS seats in J-K

Charges framed against Hurriyat leader, 7 others for selling Pakistani MBBS seats in J-K

Huge amount of money received in lieu of such admissions fro...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Schools told to display child helpline number on buses in Amritsar

Pingalwara's Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Pakistani drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

Amritsar: Traders at posh Ranjit Avenue upset over open defecation

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

Delhi BJP demands change in names of Delhi roads named after Mughal rulers

Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive stir

After Taj Mahal, right-wing activists clamour for naming iconic Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

9 months on, 1,152 selected patwaris await job letters in Punjab

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation