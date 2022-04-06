On foundation day eve, Narendra Modi asks BJP MPs to dedicate themselves to 'seva'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

Urging BJP MPs to dedicate themselves to “seva” (service) as the party embarks on a “Samajik Nyay Pakhwada” outreach coinciding with its foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid down a detailed programme for them for every day during the 14-day long exercise.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary meeting on the eve of the foundation day, PM Modi cited a number of welfare schemes of the government targeting different segments of society and asked MPs to reach out to people with details.

He also asked them to do “shramdaan” to help clean and revive ponds in respective areas ahead of summer.

“With temperatures rising continuously, the problem of water may become more prominent in the coming days,” the PM said, asking Parliamentarians to also construct more ponds during the ongoing “Azadi ka amrit mahotsav”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, quoting him.

The PM also asked the MPs to visit schools to motivate students to take the Covid-19 vaccine. The MPs were also given orange caps with the BJP name and symbol, along with an energy bar that featured a photo of the PM.

