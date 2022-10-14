Dismantle terror infrastructure: India on Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's offer for talks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

MEA spokeperson Arindam Bagchi has categorically conveyed India’s stand to Pakistan over latter’s proposal for talks stating that India will comply with the offer only when terror module thriving in neighbourhood is dealt with. “But, as we have always said, in an atmosphere free of terrorism,’’ Bagchi said when he was asked about Shehbaz Sharif’s statement, who insisted the engagement if India is ready to show ‘sincerity and purpose’.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sharif said that the engagement between the two countries is important for the peace and prosperity of the region.

“We are willing to engage with India for the sake of peace, prosperity, and progress of the region. We cannot afford to have more poverty and unemployment on both sides of the border. Absolutely willing to have serious dialogue and discussions with our counterpart provided they show the sincerity of purpose,” Sharif said when asked about possible talks with India.

Sharif said talks will be possible if both countries can keep aside issues that have caused rifts in the past. “If we don’t act speedily, then history will not forgive us. We can talk if they show that they are ready to discuss issues which have kept us at a distance over decades. This has to come to a stop and I am absolutely committed and ready to move forward,’’ he said.

But Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, who was also in Astana for the same conference, was unimpressed by Sharif invoking history. Speaking about the present, Lekhi said Pakistan should first dismantle the terror infrastructure and get on the better side of law and order. “Then you can have a conversation with India. We want good relations with all our neighbours including Pakistan but not at the cost of India’s integrity,’’ she said.

#Pakistan #shehbaz sharif