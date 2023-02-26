On search op, 3 Chhattisgarh cops die in gunfight with Naxals

PTI

Raipur, February 25

Three personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of the state on Saturday, a senior official said. The face-off took place around 9 am between Jagargunda and Kunded villages when a team of DRG was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

Soldier shot An Army jawan, Moti Ram Anchla, visiting his native place was shot dead by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday evening.

The killing took place hours after three police personnel were killed in an encounter with the Naxals in Sukma district of the state.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and said the martyrdom of these police personnel would not go in vain. Giving details about the incident, the IG said the DRG team had launched an operation from Jagargunda police station limits, located over 400 km away from capital Raipur. Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramuram Nag (36) and Constables Kunjam Joga (33) and Vanjam Bheema (31) were killed in the exchange of fire, he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the bodies were brought to Jagargunda, he said. A search operation is still underway in the area. Police officials claimed that around five Naxals were killed in the exchange of fire.

On February 20, two police personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in Rajnandgaon district of the state.

Recently, DRG camps were set up in Kunded village (Sukma) and Bedre (Bijapur) to provide security to the construction work.

A contingent of around 150 personnel had set out for patrolling on Saturday morning from Jagargunda towards Kunded when Naxalites, belonging to the ultras' `military battalion number 1', ambushed it, the IG said.

The military battalion no 1, headed by Hidma, is considered as their strongest formation in Bastar region.