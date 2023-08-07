On stage with Ajit Pawar, Amit Shah says he’s at right place, but took long

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 6

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today in Pune said he was sharing dais with state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at a government event for the first time and noted that the latter “is at the right place”, but this has happened after a long time.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with CM Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Pune. PTI

All sugar mills must make ethanol Sugar mills in Maharashtra should avail of the loan facility. There should not be a single sugar mill in the state that is not making ethanol. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

“Ajit Dada (Pawar) has come for the first time after becoming the Deputy CM and I am sharing the stage with him, I want to tell him that after a long time, you are sitting at the right place,” the Home Minister said, adding: “This was the right place but you took too long to come.”

