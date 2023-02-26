 Once known for poor law and order, UP progressing rapidly now: PM Modi : The Tribune India

He was addressing a programme where appointment letters were handed over to more than 9,055 sub-inspectors of police, platoon commanders of PAC and firefighters

The recorded video message of PM Modi was played at programme, which was attended by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Video grab- Twitter/@myogiadityanath



PTI

Lucknow, February 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh was once known for gangsters and a poor law-and-order scenario, but is now identified as a state that is progressing rapidly.

He also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has “strengthened the sense of security among people”.

Addressing a programme here in which appointment letters were handed over to more than 9,055 sub-inspectors of police, platoon commanders of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and firefighters, Modi said, “There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for mafia and a poor law-and-order situation. Today, it is known for better law and order and as a state that is progressing rapidly.” The recorded video message of the prime minister was played at the programme, which was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, among others.

Modi said the occasion has brought happiness to more than 9,000 families and added that the state police force will be strengthened with these new recruitments.

“I am told that since 2017, when the BJP came to power in the state, more than 1.5 lakh new recruitments have been made in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Employment opportunities have gone up and the sense of security among people has been strengthened under the BJP rule,” he said.

The prime minister said employment opportunities increase wherever law and order is sound. “Investment goes up wherever a safe environment is created for business,” he added.

“These days, the employment fair (Rozgar Mela) has become a special event for me. For several months, I have been observing that job fairs are being held every week in one or the other BJP-ruled state. Thousands of youngsters are being given appointment letters. It is my good fortune that I am getting an opportunity to witness this,” Modi said.

“Those who have got appointment letters today should always keep one thing in mind—new responsibilities, new challenges and new opportunities are going to come to you, new opportunities are waiting for you every day.

“I am personally saying this as an MP from Uttar Pradesh, even though you have got the appointment letter, never let the student within you die,” he added.

Modi, who represents the Varanasi parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, said these days, there are many avenues of online education and there is a lot to learn.

“It is necessary for your progress. Strengthening your ability is necessary to attain news heights in life,” the prime minister said. PTI

 

