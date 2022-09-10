One-day mourning in India in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

The Centre has declared one-day national mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday. The national flag will be flown at half mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment that day.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Cabinet ministers, including S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, have expressed condolences at her passing away.

In their messages, they noted that she was a stalwart; a compassionate personality and provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. The Union Jack at the British High Commission here was flown at half mast. “Her Majesty lived a life of service, of constancy which inspired and continues to inspire deep respect and affection. On this sad day, I remember what she gave to my country and so many people around the world,” tweeted British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis.

