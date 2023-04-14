One should stand like rock during critical situations: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje

PTI

Jaipur, April 14

With Congress leader Sachin Pilot levelling corruption allegations against her, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has talked about standing like a rock during critical situations.

Attending a religious gathering in Dungarpur district on Thursday, the BJP leader, without naming anyone or referring to any context, said one should have faith in God, “then no one can harm you”.

She later tweeted, “We are not concerned about them, they are concerned about us.”

Adding that ‘Sudarshan Chakradhari’ is her protector, she added, “Stand like a rock in difficult circumstances. Have faith in God and the ability to fight in yourself, then no one can harm you.”

Raje also narrated a story about one genuine and one wicked devotee and concluded that no matter how much one hatches a conspiracy, the true devotee emerges victorious.

Her statement assumes significance after former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Pilot on Tuesday sat on a day-long fast in Jaipur, urging the Ashok Gehlot-led government to act on alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state under Raje.

Pilot, who was the Pradesh Congress Committee chief during the BJP regime from 2013 to 2018, had raised corruption allegations and made it an election issue during the last Assembly polls.

The former Deputy Chief Minister claimed people voted for the Congress on this issue, but the party did not action on the issues after it came to power.