Online degrees to be on par with regular ones: UGC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

Degrees obtained through distance and online learning from recognised institutions will be treated on a par with those offered through conventional mode, according to the UGC.

"Degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level in conformity with UGC notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014, and, postgraduate diplomas awarded through open and distance learning or online mode by higher educational institutions, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding degrees and postgraduate diplomas offered through conventional mode," said UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain.

The decision has been taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations.