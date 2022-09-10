Online degrees to be on par with regular ones: UGC

New Delhi, September 9
Degrees obtained through distance and online learning from recognised institutions will be treated on a par with those offered through conventional mode, according to the UGC.
"Degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level in conformity with UGC notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014, and, postgraduate diplomas awarded through open and distance learning or online mode by higher educational institutions, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding degrees and postgraduate diplomas offered through conventional mode," said UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain.
The decision has been taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony
Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...
India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA
To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...
'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice
The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...