Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

Noting that rapid development of technology has led to change in the legal and regulatory landscape of the country, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday cautioned against the possibility of increased litigation on cryptocurrency, data protection, encryption and artificial intelligence.

“The rapid development of technology has resulted in increased complexity even within the legal and regulatory landscape of the country. For instance, technological developments such as cryptocurrency, data protection, encryption and artificial intelligence have caused courts and law enforcement agencies to engage with novel issues. With the passage of time, there is a possibility of increased litigation on these issues,” the CJI said.

Addressing a conference on “Mediation and Information Technology” at Ekta Nagar, Narmada, in Gujarat, the CJI said, “All those engaged in the justice dispensation mechanism: judges, lawyers, law enforcement agencies, and others, now need to have a thorough understanding of new technologies.”

“Online mediation has the ability to revolutionise the justice delivery system by promising simple and affordable justice for all,” the CJI said as he pointed out that the adoption of technology and shift towards online dispute resolution has resulted in the popularisation of online mediation.