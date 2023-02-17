Online registration for Agniveers' online entrance exam opens

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

The Indian Army has announced modification to the recruitment procedure for troops under the Agniveer scheme. As per the modified recruitment procedure, computer-based online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted before the recruitment rally.

Notifications for registration have been uploaded on Join Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Online registration for applications opened today and is open till March 15. Candidates can apply as per their age, educational qualification, physical criteria and other qualifications.

The recruitment will be carried out in three stages, said the Indian Army.

In the first stage, all candidates who have registered and applied online on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website will undergo a computer-based online Common Entrance Exam (CEE).

In the second stage, shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally at a location decided by respective Army recruitment office where candidates who will undergo physical fitness test and physical measurement test.

In the third and final stage, the selected candidates will undergo medical tests.

The CEE is planned to be conducted at 175-180 examination centres all over India between April 17 and April 30. The fee for online exam is Rs 500 per candidate. The Army will bear half the cost and candidates are required to pay Rs 250 during online registration of application.