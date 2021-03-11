Only 1.3% transgenders issued IDs in three years

New Delhi, May 1
Three years after it was passed, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, is yet to achieve even its basic objective. Activists have unveiled details of the progress made under the law that mandates identity cards for all of them to avail benefits under various government schemes.
The IDs had to be issued from September 25, 2020, when the rules under the law were notified. So far, only 1.3 per cent of the 4.87 lakh transgenders documented under the Census 2011 have been issued IDs.
“One of the most important functions under the Act is to issue ID cards. There were 4.87 lakh TG persons as per 2011 census. Out of these, only 6,229 IDs have been issued which is a mere 1.3 per cent,” Delhi-based transgender activist Aqsa Sheikh said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border
Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...