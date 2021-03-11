Only 1.3% transgenders issued IDs in three years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Three years after it was passed, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, is yet to achieve even its basic objective. Activists have unveiled details of the progress made under the law that mandates identity cards for all of them to avail benefits under various government schemes.

The IDs had to be issued from September 25, 2020, when the rules under the law were notified. So far, only 1.3 per cent of the 4.87 lakh transgenders documented under the Census 2011 have been issued IDs.

“One of the most important functions under the Act is to issue ID cards. There were 4.87 lakh TG persons as per 2011 census. Out of these, only 6,229 IDs have been issued which is a mere 1.3 per cent,” Delhi-based transgender activist Aqsa Sheikh said.