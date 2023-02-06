Only 32% of India's electronic waste recycled

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 5

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for judicious disposal of electronic waste (e-waste) in his recent ‘Mann ki Baat’, India could collect and recycle only 32 per cent of its total e-waste.

The information was shared by the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing session.

The country produced an estimated 16.01 lakh tonne of e-waste in financial year 2021-22. However, only 5.27 lakh tonne was collected and recycled.

“The e-waste generation from 21 types of notified electrical and electronic equipment in 2021-22 was estimated at 16,01,155.36 tonne. The quantity of e-waste collected and processed is 5,27,131.57 tonne,” said Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, in a reply to the question by BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey. Notably, Modi, during his ‘Mann ki Baat’, had said if people didn’t properly dispose-of e-waste, then it would prove detrimental to the environment. He had said that every household was filled with electronic devices.

