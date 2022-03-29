Only authorised law enforcement agencies can tap telephones: Government

New Delhi, March 29
The government on Tuesday said only authorised law enforcement agencies in the country are empowered to tap telephones or intercept and monitor any electronically transmitted information.
Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said this in response to a question on whether national or international agencies are authorised to monitor and decrypt any digital information, including Whatsapp conversations.
"Only authorised law enforcement agencies in the country, are empowered to intercept, monitor or decrypt or cause to be intercepted or monitored or decrypted, any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource as per legal provisions of section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000," he said replying to a written question.
The minister said safeguards and review mechanism for telephone tapping have also been prescribed in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules, 2009, and the Standard Operating Procedure issued for the purpose.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100
Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man
One Gurdial Singh Sidhu alleges that he had received repeate...
China is all praise for Arnab Goswami as 'angry host' trends on Chinese social media
The trend was based on a clip of Goswami exchanging angry ba...