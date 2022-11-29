Ontario minister on India visit for trade meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development Victor Fedeli began his visit to India from Monday to engage with business leaders and promote Ontario at the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber’s Annual Convention in New Delhi and at the Canada-India Business Council’s Mumbai Forum in Mumbai, stated a Canadian High Commission release.

Over nine lakh Ontarians are of Indian origin, the largest Indo-Canadian community in Canada. Fedeli, who will stay here till December 2, will meet with Telangana’s Industry and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant as well as senior Indian and Canadian business executives.